LUMINATE Head of U.S. Radio SCOTT MUSGRAVE has been named SVP/Chief Revenue Officer at COLEMAN INSIGHTS. MUSGRAVE, who oversaw sales for BDS RADIO at LUMINATE and previously spent 17 years at NIELSEN AUDIO (formerly ARBITRON), will join the firm on MONDAY (9/12), overseeing sales efforts at COLEMAN INSIGHTS and sister INTEGR8 RESEARCH.

“SCOTT and I have long discussed working together, so I am thrilled to add him to the leadership team,” said Pres. WARREN KURTZMAN. “We have known each other for more than 30 years and I’ve always known him to be extremely customer-focused and look forward to him providing solutions that help solve some of our client’s biggest challenges.”

MUSGRAVE added, “I have been an admirer of COLEMAN INSIGHTS’ work for too many years to count. I couldn’t be more excited to get started helping clients build and strengthen their brands.”

