Moving In Mankato

After stunting all LABOR DAY weekend by playing nothing but "Macarena," LINDER RADIO GROUP Country-formatted KATO (MINNESOTA 93)/MANKATO, MN swapped frequencies with sister station KXAC, adopting their call letters and updating their moniker to MINNESOTA 100.5.

With the switch, KXAC's Classic Hits format moves to 93.1 where they pick up the KATO calls and keep the Classic Hits format, now known as KATO HITS 93.1, though modified to focus on '80s and '90s.

Mornings at MINNESOTA 100.5 feature LISA KAYE & CREW featuring CHRIS & DARIUS, followed by JAY PAUL in midday, TERI T in afternoons and JAKE PALMER at night.

Over at KATO HITS 93.1, the day starts with KATO WAKE UP featuring STUNT & CARI, TERI T in midday and JAY PAUL in afternoons.

TERI T remains programmer for both outlets.





