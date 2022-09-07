Miles (Photo: Cameron Nisbet) & Nya

ALL ACCESS' scribe AUSTIN BESSEY has been interviewing up-and-comers from all genres in his regular column at Music.AllAccess.com over the past few weeks.

ST. LOUIS alt-pop rapper MILES with the release of his new five-song project for ELEKTRA, "Never Have I Ever," detailing his adventures moving West to pursue his dreams.

On his song, "MIss Independent," he explains, "I wanted to make a song that was empowering but still had the energy of those pop hip-hop songs that I love making so much, with a vibe that you just can’t help but groove to. Something fun, and something that you could sing along to. It’s a song about those independent women out there who you see doin’ their damn thing and you can’t help but want to lift them up." Read the full story here.

Singer-songwriter NYA explores childhood and mental illness in her new track, "Mother's Daughter."

She tells BESSEY, ‘Mother’s Daughter’ is a really personal song for me. It’s about growing up with a mentally ill parent and how that experience affected me. My mom often suffered from a roller-coaster of emotions. The highs were high, but the lows were low. When you grow up in that scenario, you can find that your emotional regulation is a bit out of whack. And in that moment of discovery, you wonder if you’re predetermined to be like your parent. It was important to me that this song was not angry or judgmental because feelings (especially when they’re about family) are often much more complex than that. You can love someone but not want to be them.“ Read the full story here.

