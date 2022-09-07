Burnette

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist BRANDYN BURNETTE has signed a worldwide publishing deal with POSITION MUSIC, it was announced by President/CEO TYLER BACON.

BURNETTE has collaborated with artists including SUECO, BRYCE VINE, BACKSTREET BOYS, KEITH URBAN, DVBBS, AFROJACK and JESSE McCARTNEY, among others.

BRANDYN's own artist project has amassed 30m+ streams to date.

He also co-wrote the new single from pop-punk sensation SUECO's new song, "Funeral," and already has over 250K+ SPOTIFY streams in less than a week of being released.

Said POSITION MUSIC A&R MIKE TORRES, “I’m beyond excited to have BRANDYN join our growing family of writers here at POSITION. I’ve known him for years and have been a huge fan of his incredibly catchy writing and next-level vocals. BRANDYN’s amazing attitude and unbelievable hustle makes working with him truly inspiring.”

Commented BURNETTE, “I’m very excited to be joining POSITION MUSIC and I’m confident that this partnership will inspire creativity and productivity in this next stage of my career as a songwriter, artist and musician. POSITION really feels like a family that’s focused on creating a positive environment for their songwriters, producers and artists. It’s the perfect fit for a passionate and prolific writer like myself. I’m really grateful for MIKE TORRES, TYLER BACON and the entire team for believing in me. I can’t wait for all of the success that I know we can achieve together in the future.”

BURNETTE is managed by ZAC COHEN of EZ MANAGEMENT and ERIC HENRIQUES of GREATER THAN MANAGEMENT/ULTRA RECORDS.

Said HENRIQUES, “I am so proud of BRANDYN as he continues this journey as a songwriter. His ability to storytell has always been something incredible to witness. I look forward to working with the team at POSITION who have made this new venture an incredible partnership for us.”

Commented COHEN, "BRANDYN has worked extremely hard to get to this point in his career. He is one of the best storytellers and songwriters that I know. The sky's the limit with this new partnership between BRANDYN and POSITION MUSIC.”

