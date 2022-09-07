Ricky Martin (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

RICKY MARTIN, feeling "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person," is now suing his nephew, who accused him of sexual abuse, according to TMZ

The LATIN GRAMMY winner filed a lawsuit yesterday against DENNIS YADIEL SANCHEZ MARTIN, claiming his relative is out to "assassinate his reputation."

His nephew had claimed back in JULY of having a seven-month long romantic relationship with RICKY, and when it ended the performer began stalking and harassing him -- denied vehemently by MARTIN. The nephew had filed a restraining order, but later withdrew it.

According to the new lawsuit, the nephew is still sending messages to RICKY through INSTAGRAM ... threatening to "assassinate his reputation and integrity" unless he pays to keep him quiet.

MARTIN says the nephew bombarded him with messages -- sometimes more than 10 in a single day -- for four months, claiming his antagonist is a "maladjusted individual."

MARTIN claims his nephew posted the singer's cell number on his INSTAGRAM account. He says he's lost a number of multi-million dollar deals because of his nephew's false claims, and now wants $20 million as compensation. He claims DENNIS has made his family feel "unsafe" in PUERTO RICO, and asked the judge to order him to refrain from all communications with them.

