EASTLAN RATINGS has hired EMILIO ABDALA in the newly created position of Director/Multi-Cultural & Christian Solutions. ABDALA was previously an account manager at ARBITRON and created plans for companies like UNIVISION, VERIZON WIRELESS, and the MLS' CHICAGO FIRE.

Said EASTLAN President/CEO MIKE GOULD, “Local radio is changing fast and EMILIO brings a vital perspective. In most every local market, new SPANISH language and faith-based stations are blossoming, but research services to help these broadcasters grow are seriously lacking. We are confident our new partnership with FMR ASSOCIATES, coupled with EMILIO’s unique tool box, will allow us to help many of these previously overlooked broadcasters.”

