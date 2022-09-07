Format Change

7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA rolled out a new format on WHLM-A/BLOOMSBURG, PA on TUESDAY (9/6) following a weekend of stunting, playing N’SYNC’s “Pop” on a loop and switching from Classic Hits to Top 40, and branded as 'POP RADIO.' The station simulcasts on sisters WHLM-F/BLOOMSBURG, W288CF/DANVILLE, W242CY/BERWICK and W234BH/HAZLETON.

New to the PD chair is KYLE ALEXANDER, who also programs the company’s Classic Hits WHNA /RIVERSIDE, PA. ALEXANDER said, “I’m extremely happy and fortunate that 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA has awarded me the opportunity to lead WHLM into a new chapter. The new format will connect Gen Z & Millennials in COLUMBIA, MONTOUR and nearby counties, including the almost 8,000 undergrad students at BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY.”

Regional Market Mgr. SEAN O’MEALY said, “Having grown up with the original WHLM, it’s an exciting opportunity to re-enliven the station with a brand new format that will speak directly to 20 and 30-something millennials, while maintaining the legendary WHLM call letters.”

With COO JIM LOFTUS telling ALL ACCESS, “7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA is thrilled to bring POP RADIO to BLOOMSBURG and PA’s COLUMBIA and MONTOUR counties. Personally, growing up in this region, the WHLM call letters meant “Top 40” and “The Hits” not so many years ago. Our POP RADIO brand brings that back for the legions of Gen Z and Millennials that live in this part of God’s country.”

