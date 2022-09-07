Macon, GA

The OTIS REDDING FOUNDATION will celebrate the life of the late singer on what would have been his 81st birthday. “THE LEGACY CONTINUES” weekend fundraiser will take place SEPTEMBER 9th &10th and kick off at the PIEDMONT BREWERY AND KITCHEN in REDDING's hometown of MACON, GA.

Proceeds will go to the FOUNDATION and the OTIS REDDING CENTER FOR THE ARTS that's scheduled to open in 2023. The events include a groundbreaking ceremony for the CENTER that's dedicated to musical education for young people. Performances for the two-day celebration will be headlined by GRAMMY Award-winner ROBERT GLASPER and GRAMMY nominated MICKEY GUYTON.

REDDING was committed to giving back to his community by providing scholarships and financial opportunities to disadvantaged young people in MIDDLE GEORGIA. In 2007, his wife established the OTIS REDDING FOUNDATION to provide music education for children and to carry on her husband’s legacy. The FOUNDATION provides music education workshops, private and group lessons, as well as public performance opportunities.

For information, check here.

