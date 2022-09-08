New Programming Offerings

Radio consulting company SOUND ADVANTAGE MEDIA has added two new radio formats.

The new formats are "Classic Top-40," a Classic Hits variant mixing in lost hits with a "wow" factor, and "Classic Songs & Smooth Jazz," featuring artists like MICHAEL BUBLE, FRANK SINATRA, DIANA KRALL, KENNY G, MANHATTAN TRANSFER, HERB ALBERT, and more.

For information and a demo, reach out to SOUND ADVANTAGE MEDIA owner GARY BEGIN at garybegin10@gmail.com or (731) 437-0536.

BEGIN also noted that SOUND ADVANTAGE MEDIA is working with virtual commercial production service VOICE CREATIVE.

