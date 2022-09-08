Hudak

Well-wishers gathered to honor broadcast engineer and TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME honoree ANDY HUDACK as he retired from COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON.

HUDACK, a 47 year radio veteran, spent the last 16 years with CMG/HOUSTON. During his career, HUDACK also worked with the radio networks of professional and college sports teams including the NFL's HOUSTON OILERS and HOUSTON TEXANS and the UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON.

SUITERADIO's ROWDY YATES shared that while HUDAK could master just about any engineering assignment, he picked up the nickname, "MACGYVER" for his ability to fix things on the fly.

In 2015, HUDAK was inducted into the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME. Check out his emotional acceptance speech here.

