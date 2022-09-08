Stach

In this week's "BEYOND THE 615" column, ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH encourages content creators to remove unnecessary words to honor the time a listener gives to them.



STACH writes, "The ultimate success is when the listener sees themselves inside of your conversation in their own mind. You’ve not only captured their attention at that point; you’ve captured their emotions. Master storytellers share just enough to paint a picture and capture the listener’s attention without getting bogged down in unnecessary words or details."



