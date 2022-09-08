Tickets Available Friday

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY (9/9) for the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction ceremony. The ceremony takes place NOVEMBER 5 at MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES.

This year's ceremony honors PAT BENATAR and NEIL GIRALDO, DURAN DURAN, EMINEM, EURYTHMICS, DOLLY PARTON, LIONEL RICHIE, and CARLY SIMON, along with JUDAS PRIEST and JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS for Musical Excellence, and HARRY BELAFONTE and ELIZABETH COTTEN for Early Influence, as well as ALLEN GRUBMAN, JIMMY IOVINE, and SYLVIA ROBINSON for the AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD.

Get more information here.

« see more Net News