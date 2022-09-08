Garrels in Iraq, 2006 (Photo: Dianna Douglas / NPR)

ANNE GARRELS, NPR's longtime foreign correspondent best known for her reporting during the 2003 IRAQ War, died WEDNESDAY (9/7) of lung cancer in NORFOLK, CT at 71.

GARRELS started her career at ABC NEWS in 1975, assigned to MOSCOW and ultimately working her way up to Bureau Chief before being expelled from RUSSIA in 1982 due to her fearless reporting. She joined NBC NEWS as State Department Correspondent in WASHINGTON in 1985, moving to NPR in 1988, where she reported from all over the globe until her 2010 retirement, after which she continued to contribute to the network. During the "shock and awe" bombing campaign in IRAQ, GARRELS was at times the only U.S. network correspondent continuing to broadcast from BAGHDAD.

« see more Net News