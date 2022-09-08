Baumanis (Photo: Skyview Networks)

HEATHER BAUMANIS has rejoined SKYVIEW NETWORKS as Communications And Marketing Manager. BAUMANIS will handle internal and external communications at SKYVIEW, as well as several additional initiatives under Business Development and Corporate Care.

The move marks a return to SKYVIEW NETWORKS for BAUMANIS, who served as Asst. Dir./Communications from 2016-2021.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS SVP/Business Development And Communications ANDREW KALB said, "HEATHER’s unique knowledge, strong skillset and SKYVIEW know-how, is a perfect combination as we continue to grow as a company."

« see more Net News