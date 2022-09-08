Regalado (Photo: LinkedIn)

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM has promoted TOMAS N. REGALADO to VP/Corporate and Government Affairs and Senior Advisor to The Office of The President and COO. REGALADO joined SBS in 2009 as a host at WRMA/MIAMI and moved up to the corporate level as Sr. Advisor to the EVP/COO in 2019; he has also produced and anchored at RADIO MARTI/TV MARTI and has worked as a producer at TELEMUNDO and UNIVISION.

"TOMAS has proven to be an invaluable contributor to SBS, and we welcome him to his new and expanded role," said Pres./COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ. "I worked alongside TOMAS for many years and his passion for our company, our strategy, and the Latino communities we serve around the nation is unmatched. I know he will be an even more tremendous asset to SBS in his new capacity and look forward to his many contributions to SBS."

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume this role at SBS a company that I truly believe is really one of the greatest in the world, and to report and work for President ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ whom I admire and respect profoundly," said REGALADO. "To be a part of SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, the largest minority-owned, and certified multimedia company that is led by our Chairman RAUL A. ALARCON and our President ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ and work with an exceptionally talented and dedicated group of employees and who all of us have the goal to every day continue to work and reach the US Hispanics market through SBS's powerful audio, digital, video and live music properties, for now, close to four decades is a great privilege and a great responsibility."

