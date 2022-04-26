iHeart Deal

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's INTERVAL PRESENTS podcast network has reached a multi-year agreement with iHEARTMEDIA for distribution as well as co-production of a new slate of shows. the deal includes INTERVAL PRESENTS' upcoming podcast from LUPITA NYONG'O and XIUHTEZCATL's "THE LAST RESORT," both coming later this year. INTERVAL PRESENTS will use iHEART's OMNY/TRITON platform for hosting, distribution, and programmatic ad sales.

“Joining forces with an iconic music company like WARNER MUSIC GROUP, known for their dedication to advancing the voices and careers of artists, is a seamless fit for iHEARTMEDIA”, said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “Our team is thrilled to be co-producing a slate of shows to elevate inspiring, diverse voices and important conversations in this vein -- and can’t wait to get started.”

“INTERVAL PRESENTS provides listeners with fresh, culture-forward content that resonates with communities everywhere,” said INTERVAL PRESENTS GM and WMG SVP/ Digital Strategy & Business Development ALLAN COYE. “iHEARTMEDIA is a leader and premier partner in the audio space, with numerous hit shows and strong sales and distribution capabilities. This collaboration allows us to expand the reach of our existing shows and accelerate our ability to launch new podcasts that feature stories and individuals that need amplification.”

