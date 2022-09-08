New Show

U.K. actress JAIME WINSTONE has launched her own interview podcast, "JAIME WINSTONE'S GREATEST NIGHT EVER," through ACAST. On the show, WINSTONE will talk to celebrities like CARA DELEVINGNE about the greatest nights of their lives. The ten-episode first season debuted this week with actor and TV host DANNY DYER as the first guest.

WINSTONE said, “GREATEST NIGHT EVER is the perfect opportunity to get out my little black book, and strut down nostalgia avenue with some seriously major personalities. It’s pure magic talking to some of my friends and idols about their most precious memories -- so hold tight listeners, we’re in for an exciting ride!”

ACAST U.K. Content Dir. SAM SHETABI said, “JAIME is an iconic actress, and the perfect host for a podcast all about our greatest nights out. Her affable style unlocks some brilliant conversations, and ACAST is looking forward to supporting her, helping her grow her audience and unlocking revenue through advertising and sponsorship”.

