Coming In Mid-September

The TORONTO STAR and iPOLITICS will be media partners for longtime Canadian political reporter PAUL WELLS' new podcast, "THE PAUL WELLS SHOW," launching in the middle of this month. The show, produced by ANTICA PRODUCTIONS along with the NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE OF OTTAWA and the UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO's MUNK SCHOOL OF GLOBAL AFFAIRS AND PUBLIC POLICY, is scheduled to post 20 episodes with guests including U.S. Ambassador to CANADA DAVID COHEN and ALBERTA Premier JASON KENNEY.

"We are proud to be a partner of THE PAUL WELLS SHOW," said STAR Editor in Chief ANNE MARIE OWENS. "This show helps grow our listenership and builds on our existing strength in the podcast space established by IT'S POLITICAL WITH ALTHIA RAJ, which launched last year and became one of the top political podcasts in CANADA."

"PAUL WELLS is a skilled interviewer with a sharp wit and a deep knowledge of politics," said MUNK SCHOOL director PETER LOEWEN. "We are delighted to be working with ANTICA and bringing this podcast to a wide audience through the TORONTO STAR and iPOLITICS."

"ANTICA PRODUCTIONS is delighted to be working with PAUL and all the important partners that are making THE PAUL WELLS SHOW possible" said ANTICA CEO STUART COXE. "PAUL will deliver interviews that provide inspiring perspectives on challenges facing Canadians today."

