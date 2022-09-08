Clark (Photo: Danielle Piazza)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CALLISTA CLARK has been named OPRY NEXTSTAGE ARTIST for SEPTEMBER by the GRAND OLE OPRY. The singer-songwriter will make her NEXTSTAGE debut with OPRY performances on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th and FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd.

The 18-year-old has laid the groundwork with her top 20 debut, “It’s ‘Cause I Am." CLARK will release her first full-length album, REAL TO ME: THE WAY I FEEL on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th.

CLARK said, “Since my first trip to NASHVILLE when I was 11, the GRAND OLE OPRY has seemed like the dreamiest stage. I was over the moon when they chose me to be the newest NEXTSTAGE artist. I am so thankful to have the support of my OPRY family.”

