Two Frequencies

SARKES TARZIAN Alternative WGBJ (ALT 102.3)/FORT WAYNE has returned to simulcasting on FM translator W258BY as "ALT 99.5 & 102.3." The move restores the dual-frequency arrangement the station had for six months in 2019 before the translator split to air a "Top 20" format as "99.5 THE TWENTY FM" fed by WAJI-HD2. The primary WGBJ signal rimshots FORT WAYNE from the NORTH, and the translator covers FORT WAYNE proper.

“When we launched the alternative format in FORT WAYNE in 2015, we were exclusively on the 99.5 FM frequency”, said Pres./GM LEE TOBIN. “In 2019, we acquired the 102.3 FM frequency and simulcast ALT on both signals for about 6 months. After we split the frequencies, we had a lot of response to put ALT on both frequencies again, and we’re finally doing that today.”

PD LENNY DIANA added, “This means that artists like RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, GREEN DAY, FOO FIGHTERS, BLINK 182, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, and the next generation of alternative music stars can now be heard on FORT WAYNE radio even better than before.”

