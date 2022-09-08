Morgan (Photo: Grayson Green)

PORCHLIGHT MUSIC has signed singer/songwriter WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN to a global deal. He signed his first major-label deal at age 19, and ultimately landed at #1 on MEDIABASE with the Gold-certified “I Met a Girl.”

He followed that with his 2016 album debut, VINYL, earning him a BILLBOARD Top 5. He has also penned songs for other artists, including the recent #1 "Tractor Town" for TEXAS Country artist JAKE BUSH. MORGAN has had the honor of performing on the stage of the world-famous GRAND OLE OPRY more than 50 times, and was featured by the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM as a highlighted artist in the 2017 AMERICAN CURRENTS exhibit.



