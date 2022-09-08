Morton & Kane

ADDIE MORTON has been named Promotion Coord. for the BIG MACHINE RECORDS imprint. MORTON fills the position previously held by SAMANTHA KANE, who has moved into the newly created role of Marketing & Event Manager for all of BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG).

KANE joined BMLG in SEPTEMBER of 2019. Before that, she was Communications Asst. at the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (NET NEWS 9/18/19).

