Shaw (Photo: CNN)

BERNARD SHAW, CNN's first Chief Anchor and a widely respected television newsman for decades, died WEDNESDAY (9/7) of non-COVID-related pneumonia in WASHINGTON at 82.

SHAW started his career on radio as an anchor/reporter for GORDON MCLENDON 's pioneering all-News WNUS-A (now WGRB)/CHICAGO in 1964-65, then, after briefly working in the news department at WFLD-TV/CHICAGO, joined crosstown WESTINGHOUSE station WIND-A as a reporter. He later moved to WESTINGHOUSE's WASHINGTON bureau and served as WHITE HOUSE correspondent before moving to television in CBS NEWS' WASHINGTON Bureau in 1971, then joined ABC in 1977 and CNN at its inception in 1980.

SHAW was best remembered for his GULF WAR coverage and for asking candidate MICHAEL DUKAKIS the hypothetical question in a 1988 presidential debate about the death penalty and whether he would support it for a person who raped and murdered his wife. He also hosted "INSIDE POLITICS" at CNN before his 2001 retirement.

A statement from SHAW's family said, "In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the BERNARD SHAW SCHOLARSHIP FUND at the UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO. The SHAW family requests complete privacy at this time."

« see more Net News