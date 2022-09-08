McKenzie

SARKES TARZIAN's Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS has announced that market veteran CRYSTAL MCKENZIE has returned to INDIANAPOLIS as Afternoon Drive Host/Program Assistant. Her previous market experience includes stints at IHEART MEDIA's Classic Rock WFBQ, CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL, and the late EDUCATION MEDIA FOUNDATION's WKLU.

MCKENZIE shared “Music is my favorite subject. That makes me a perfect fit for WTTS. My second favorite subject is my hometown of INDY. Radio has taken me to ten different cities, and I have learned to appreciate Hoosier Hospitality. Thank you, LENNY DIANA and BRAD HOLTZ, for believing in me. What a tremendous opportunity!”

WTTS President/GM BRAD HOLTZ said “I have long admired CRYSTAL’S style and approach. We’re delighted to welcome her to WTTS and can’t wait for our listeners to make her a part of their afternoons.”

A 25-year media veteran, MCKENZIE has also held on-air positions in ORLANDO, RALEIGH, SACRAMENTO, SAN FRANCISCO, and WASHINGTON DC and was MD and afternoon host on SIRIUS XM's 80’s channel .

“To have a person like CRYSTAL join WTTS with her level of experience and music knowledge has become a rarity in today’s radio world. We are happy to have her become a face and voice of WTTS” said PD LENNY DIANA.

MCKENZIE starts her position effective SEPTEMBER 26th.

« see more Net News