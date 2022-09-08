New Advisory Board

Music metaverse platform PIXELYNX, founded by Industry Vets JOEL ZIMMERMAN (DEADMAU5) and RICHIE HAWTIN (PLASTIKMAN), have announced their advisory board. Those on the list are ANGELA DALTON, Founder and CEO/SIGNUM GROWTH CAPITAL; DAVID GRUTMAN, GROOT HOSPITALITY; DINA LAPOLT, Founder/LAPOLT LAW, P.C.; JAY ROSENZWEIG, Founder/ROSENZWEIG & COMPANY; RAY LEE, CPO/PEAR POP and Strategic Advisor to AUDIUS; RISHI PATEL, Managing Partner/PLUS EIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC; RUDY KOCH, Co-Founder/MYTHICAL GAMES and RYAN GILL, Founder/CRUCIBLE and the OPEN META DAO. The group is made up of leaders in the gaming, music, the metaverse, blockchain and investment arenas.

PIXELYNX Co-founder and CEO, INDER PHULL said, “At PIXELYNX we are in the process of building something truly unique – the world’s preeminent music metaverse and gaming company. There is no road map for our mission, which is why it is so important to have a group of advisors who have each broken ground and truly become leaders in their own fields. ANGELA, DAVID, DINA, JAY, RAY, RISHI, RUDY and RYAN will help to collectively guide us as we build PIXELYNX into the music and entertainment company of the future.”

