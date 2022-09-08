PAMAL’s ALBANY BROADCASTING welcomes TERRY O’DONNELL effective immediately to oversee AC WYJB (B 95.5), Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3), and Oldies WROW-A (MAGIC 590/100.5). He returns to the building where he previously programmed Top 40 sister WFLY from 2006 to 2011. He replaces JON REILLY, who departed last week (NET NEWS 9/4).

O’Donnell was most recently at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ALBANY. He’s made other stops in NEW YORK’s capital city at the iHEARTMEDIA cluster, in addition to iHEART/HUDSON VALLEY.

O’DONNELL told ALL ACCESS, “I am excited to be back at ALBANY BROADCASTING and I’m pumped to make local radio fun again.”

Reach Terry at: TODONNELL@ALBANYBROADCASTING.COM

