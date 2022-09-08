Judd (Photo: Sterling Monksgard/Shutterstock.com)

WYNONNA JUDD will be joined by some of the biggest names in Country for “THE JUDDS: THE FINAL TOUR.” As previously reported, MARTINA MCBRIDE has signed on for the entire tour, and joining for select dates are BRANDI CARLILE, ASHLEY MCBRIDE, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, TRISHA YEARWOOD and FAITH HILL.

“It’s hard to believe that in just three weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for the first show in GRAND RAPIDS,” said JUDD. “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and, of course the fans. I am looking forward to celebrating THE JUDDS one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

The tour kicks off on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th in GRAND RAPIDS, MI. The 11-date tour is produced by SANDBOX LIVE and LIVE NATION. Tickets are on sale now.

