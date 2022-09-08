October 20-21

The bands DOLL SKIN, MARKED LIFE, and Battle Of The Bands winners FOREVER FOR NOW have been added to the first-ever WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL, taking place in LAS VEGAS on THURSDAY & FRIDAY, OCT. 20th-21st at ROCKSTAR BAR – CONCERT ON THE GREEN.

More than 50 bands will be joining the headline acts: BLACK FLAG, MADBALL, SECONDHAND SERENADE and EVERY AVENUE. Event schedules and ticket info can be found here.

