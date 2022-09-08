Kicking Off Sunday

SPORTS USA is starting its 21st season of NFL radio broadcasts with the addition of former NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS running back JAMES WHITE as an analyst. The syndicator will air SUNDAY doubleheaders throughout the regular season as it has since 2003, kicking off this weekend with PITTSBURGH at CINCINNATI and LAS VEGAS at the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS.

“It’s great to be coming back for year 21. To add an NFL veteran like James White takes our game insight to new heights,” said SPORTS USA founder LARRY KAHN. “We can’t wait to open our year on SUNDAY with what should be two great divisional rivalries to set the tone for the season.”

« see more Net News