Bryan (Photo: Robbie Kline)

CRASH MY PLAYA, Country star LUKE BRYAN’s annual concert vacation, returns JANUARY 19-22, 2023 at MOON PALACE CANCUN with four nights of music on a private beach.

Joining BRYAN, who will headline two of the four nights, will be his AMERICAN IDOL partner, LIONEL RICHIE. Also returning to the beach this year will be CHRIS STAPLETON and COLE SWINDELL. DUSTIN LYNCH will again host the pool party. Additional performers include ASHLEY MCBRIDE, BRIAN KELLEY, CARLY PEARCE, CHASE RICE, DYLAN SCOTT and DJ ROCK. More performers will be added at a later date, and KENDALL MARVEL will bring his special HONKY TONK EXPERIENCE late-night performance to the event.

BRYAN said, “Oh my gosh, this lineup! Some dear friends and new friends, but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans. Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beachside hangs.”

For information, click here.





« see more Net News