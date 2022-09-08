NFL And CFB Coverage

AUDACY's football coverage for the 2022 season will include new podcasts and streaming of WESTWOOD ONE MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, and SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL broadcasts by affiliated AUDACY stations.

The new podcasts from AUDACY's 2400SPORTS podcast studio include "KICKOFF WITH BOOMER AND VALENTI," hosted by Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's BOOMER ESIASON and Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT's MIKE VALENTI, starting TOMORROW (9/9); "THE CREW," joining AUDACY for its second season, with JOSINA ANDERSON, actor MORRIS CHESTNUT, and former MINNESOTA VIKINGS and WASHINGTON cornerback FRED SMOOT; BRIAN BALDINGER and Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE's JASON LA CANFORA's twice-weekly "IN THE HUDDLE"; Sports WSCR-A (670 THE FAN)/CHICAGO's DANNY PARKINS and Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH's ANDREW FILLIPONI's "1ST & POD WITH PARKINS AND PONI"; a relaunch of the sports betting show "CASH THE TICKET" with VALENTI and his fellow WXYT host JIM COSTA; and "THE BETQL DAILY BOOST" with DAN KARPUC, LUCY BURDGE, and NICK ASHOOH.

A pair of local BETQL podcasts are also in store, with JASON BISHOP and SCOTT TORREGROSSA hosting the WASHINGTON-based "PICKING FATTIES" and Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON's MIKE MUTNANSKY hosting "BETQL BOSTON." College football will be the focus of "THE FIVE STAR ZONE" with VALENTI's WXYT co-host RICO BEARD analyzing the BIG TEN and "4TH AND MANAGEABLE" with BRAD EDWARDS, TYLER BRAY, and ASHLEY HOLDER covering the SEC.

AUDACY stations will also feature a roster of NFL insiders, including BALDINGER, LA CANFORA, MICHAEL IRVIN, and ROSS TUCKER.

“The fall is one of the most exciting times for sports fans and we are thrilled to have expanded our network of former players, analysts, writers, hosts, handicappers, broadcasters and personalities to all corners of the football landscape,” said SVP/Sports MATTHEW VOLK. “With more than a half-dozen national shows in the NFL and college football landscape, a podcast for every NFL team and more, AUDACY has further put its stake in the ground as a clear leader in the sports content ecosystem.”

