Tenor ANDREA BOCELLI is teaming up with his 24-year-old son MATTEO BOCELLI and his 10-year-old granddaughter VIRGINIA for their first-ever album together, “A Family Christmas,” set to be released on OCTOBER 21st by DECCA/CAPITOL RECORDS.

The family released a statement, saying, “We are offering our small, intimate, and heartfelt gift to anyone who wishes to enjoy the soundtrack of CHRISTMAS in the BOCELLI home.”

Songs on “A Family Christmas” include "Do You Hear What I Hear," "Feliz Navidad," "Joy To The World," and "I'll Be Home For Christmas."

The album release coincides with the family’s U.S. tour, with dates in DECEMBER beginning in SAN FRANCISCO, with shows including LAS VEGAS, BOSTON, MIAMI, and NEW YORK’s MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. There is information on the BOCELLI tour here.

