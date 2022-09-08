Tino Cochino Radio - Matt, Serina, Tino, DJ Nicasio

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KSSX (JAM'N 95.7)/SAN DIEGO will debut the TINO COCHINO RADIO MORNING SHOW" on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12. The show will air weekdays from 6-10a.

The TINO COCHINO RADIO MORNING SHOW succeeds BETO PEREZ in morning drive for the station. BETO PEREZ moves to nights at KSSX.

TINO COCHINO commented, "The graduation from an evening and nighttime show to mornings is one of those moments I’ll forever remember and appreciate."

KHTS (CHANNEL 933)-KMYI (STAR 94.1)-KSSX (JAM'N 95.7)/SAN DIEGO PD JOE HAZE added, "TINO COCHINO exemplifies high-energy, personality-driven radio. We’re excited to introduce TINO and his team to SAN DIEGO’s morning listeners."

TINO COCHINO RADIO is co-hosted by SERINA PEREZ, DJ NICASIO and Exec. Producer MATT HIRT.

