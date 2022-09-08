Tomlin & Campbell

ERICA CAMPBELL (from MARY MARY) and CHRIS TOMLIN will host the 53rd Annual GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION Dove Awards live and in NASHVILLE, TN on OCTOBER 18th. This year’s broadcast will air exclusively on the TRINITY BROADCAST NETWORK and the TBN app on OCTOBER 21st at 8:00p.m. ET.



“So honored to be a part of Christian and Gospel music‘s biggest night,” said CAMPBELL. “Let's bring healing to this broken world, and encourage us all in the process to keep sharing the gospel! I’m so excited about hosting this year’s Dove Awards alongside CHRIS TOMLIN. This is going to be great!"



“What an honor it is to co-host this years Dove Awards alongside ERICA CAMPBELL,” shared TOMLIN. “I've been fortunate enough to attend the Doves for many years and each time I am reminded of the power of a song. I have always said songs are like arrows out of a bow…. you never know how far they will go, how far they will reach, and how GOD is going to use them, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate not only the incredible artists, but also all the writers, producers, musicians, and teams that work passionately to create something that truly has an eternal impact.”



A limited number of tickets are still available. Music City Fan Experience tickets are also available, which includes a multi-day NASHVILLE get-a-way and tickets to the Dove Awards.

« see more Net News