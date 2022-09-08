Steve Knupp (Photo: LinkedIn)

STEVE KNUPP tells ALL ACCESS that after 22 years as the SVP/Programming and 24 years with the company, he was let go from iHEARTMEDIA in HARRISONBURG, VA.

KNUPP was in charge of Country WKCY-F (104.3 KCY COUNTRY), News-Talk WKCY-A-W300CN, Classic Country WKDW-A, AC WSVO (MIX 93.1), Top 40 WAZR (93.7 NOW) and Classic Rock WACL (98 ROCK). He had also served as PD and PM drive host for WACL since 2000.

KNUPP posted on FACEBOOK, “Under the heading of ‘you heard it here first.’ My LINKEDIN profile says I was employed at MID ATLANTIC/CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEARTMEDIA for 24 years. When I started there I had planned to be there two years tops. But one thing led to another and, *poof* three college-aged/adult children later, here we are. Unfortunately all the ‘fun’ ended today. As media corporate Jenga continues, the block with my name on it was pulled out today. Will miss the peeps, the public and the clients. Carry on!”

You can reach KNUPP here.

« see more Net News