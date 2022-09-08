Distribution For Packers Radio

SKYVIEW NETWORKS will handle distribution of GREEN BAY PACKERS radio broadcasts for new rightsholder iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (THE GAME 97.3)/MILWAUKEE. THE GAME will also use SKYVIEW's AdView inventory management software.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS SVP/Business Development & Communication ANDREW KALB said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with iHEARTMEDIA MILWAUKEE and GREEN BAY PACKERS broadcast partner, THE GAME 97.3. We look forward to collaborating on taking the PACKERS network to the next level and I am confident that with our technology, they will see new efficiencies and greater insight into revenue.”

Added iHEARTMEDIA Area President JEFF TYLER, “We are excited to have SKYVIEW and their ADVIEW software in place for our new broadcast partnership with the GREEN BAY PACKERS. It gives us that all-in-one system to ensure the highest level of game-day broadcast both the PACKERS and iHEARTMEDIA expects to deliver.”

