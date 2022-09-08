Hired A New Host

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has announced JAMES RABE as the new host for its classic hits show, "The Night Shift."

The show was originally conceived by host CRAIG ALLEN, Classic Hits WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, NJ Brand Manager ANNE GRESS, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA MEDIA SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON. ALLEN has been host of the show since its inception.

RABE is a longtime radio personality and music fan who first hit the airwaves when he was just 16, and went on to become a nationally recognized on-air talent heard on stations from MAINE to WASHINGTON.

Says JAMES, “CRAIG is a giant in our industry. It is an enormous honor to be asked to host 'The Night Shift.' There are some pretty big shoes to fill here in the studio. For now, I’ll stuff the toes with extra socks.

“The ‘70s, ’80s and ‘90s are my jam. A big thank you to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA for giving me the chance to fulfill a longtime dream.”

When he’s not hosting "The Night Shift" or his local morning show on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC KYBA (Y105)/ROCHESTER,MN, JAMES is an avid supporter of community.

RABE states: “The thing I like most about my job is being able to reach into the community and remind people they’re not alone."

"The Night Shift" airs MONDAY-FRIDAY, 7p-MIDNIGHT on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA classic hits radio stations across the U.S., and is available to affiliates and national sponsors through COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. For more information, reach out to DOUG INGOLD.

