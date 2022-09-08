Mendelsohn

MUSIC CHOICE has named ANDREW MENDELSOHN their new Manager, Rock Programming, replacing GABBY CANELLA who left in early JUNE (NET NEWS 6/6/22). MENDELSOHN, who is already in place, has joined MUSIC CHOICE from SIRIUSXM, where he programmed "SoulCycle Radio" and "Red, White & Booze" channels.

MUSIC CHOICE Senior Manager, Programming MIKE POPADINES said, "I am beyond excited and pleased to announce that we have a new programmer on our team who will be handling all things Rock and Metal. Please say hello and welcome to ANDREW MENDELSOHN. This means that I’m officially passing the torch of all things Rock and Metal to ANDREW."

Reach out to MENDELSOHN at amendelsohn@musicchoice.com.





