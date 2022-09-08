Nathan James: Leaving SummitMedia

NATHAN JAMES has left his post as Director/Marketing & Digital for SUMMITMEDIA as of today.

"It has been a pleasure having the opportunity to work with you and our stations over the past few years," he writes to ALL ACCESS.

JAMES can be reached at nathanjamesradio@comcast.net or (757) 647-5615.

For SUMMITMEDIA sales/advertising, please contact the following:

RICHMOND, VA: JULIE MONAFO

OMAHA, NE: KATE MAGUIRE

For SUMMITMEDIA programming/promotions-related needs, please contact the following:

RICHMOND: DAVE SYMONDS

OMAHA: VICTOR STARR

For SUMMITMEDIA digital/website/app-related needs, please contact the following:



RICHMOND: BILLY DUNKLEY

OMAHA; SANDY CORCORAN

