-
Nathan James Leaving SummitMedia As Director/Marketing & Digital
by Roy Trakin
September 9, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NATHAN JAMES has left his post as Director/Marketing & Digital for SUMMITMEDIA as of today.
"It has been a pleasure having the opportunity to work with you and our stations over the past few years," he writes to ALL ACCESS.
JAMES can be reached at nathanjamesradio@comcast.net or (757) 647-5615.
For SUMMITMEDIA sales/advertising, please contact the following:
RICHMOND, VA: JULIE MONAFO
OMAHA, NE: KATE MAGUIRE
For SUMMITMEDIA programming/promotions-related needs, please contact the following:
RICHMOND: DAVE SYMONDS
OMAHA: VICTOR STARR
For SUMMITMEDIA digital/website/app-related needs, please contact the following:
RICHMOND: BILLY DUNKLEY
OMAHA; SANDY CORCORAN