iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA will begin its mission to get care packages to as many schools as possible in every part of the ATLANTA area TODAY (9/9). MOOTE, KIMMIE and OTIS, from the "New BULL Morning Show" are leading the charge, and have assembled school supply care packages for local teachers in need.

The team's BRIAN MOOTE said, "There is a common misconception that classrooms only need supplies in the beginning of the year. But the reality is that they need them continuously throughout the year to give kids the education they deserve. The 'New BULL Morning Show' prides itself in being a helpful resource for the community, so we are very happy to be able to give back to our local schools.”

