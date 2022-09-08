Baker

RADIO ONE RICHMOND/CHARLOTTE Regional Praise PD REGGIE BAKER has exited the company after 23 years.

BAKER told ALL ACCESS, “I want to thank everyone in both markets (RICHMOND AND CHARLOTTE) who I have worked with closely on a daily basis over the years in doing great events and promotions in both markets. I had worked with RADIO ONE since 1999 in the RICHMOND market. During that time, I was the Program Director for WCDX from 2003 to 2007. In 2007 I became the Program Director for WPZZ PRAISE 104.7 FM. In 2010, I added Production Director duties to my resume at RADIO ONE/RICHMOND for the cluster. Then, in 2019, I became the Regional Program Director for RADIO ONE’s PRAISE WPZZ 104.7 FM RICHMOND and WPZS PRAISE 100.9 FM in CHARLOTTE and continued with Production Director duties still for the RICHMOND cluster.

I'm looking forward to my next opportunity. I can be reached at reginaldbaker70@gmail.com. "

