COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' syndicated THE ANNA & RAVEN SHOW has completed shooting an upcoming CHRISTMAS movie, "SANTA'S SECOND WIFE."

Co-Host ANNA ZAP developed the story after an on-air discussion, leading to shooting the film, which is now in post-production. In the film, ANNA & RAVEN play themselves in a story of what might happen if SANTA had to start dating again.

ANNA ZAP commented, "“When we came up with an idea for a holiday movie, it was more of a dream. But now, in conjunction with GEMELLI FILMS, not only are we making the newest CHRISTMAS classic, but we're also starring in it and bringing our listeners along for the ride!"

The movie is currently shopping distribution deals and plans to be available for viewing in NOVEMBER.

Check out the trailer here.

