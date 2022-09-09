Deal With iHeart

JASON FLOM's LAVA FOR GOOD PODCASTS is bringing its slate of podcasts to iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The deal includes the existing "WRONGFUL CONVICTION WITH JASON FLOM" and "RIGHTEOUS CONVICTIONS WITH JASON FLOM" and a new slate of true crime and social justice podcasts. FLOM and iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON announced the partnership at a tour of SING SING prison in OSSINING, NY, highlighting LAVA FOR GOOD's work on stories of social injustice.

The first new podcast to be released under the arrangement will be "BONE VALLEY," hosted by GILBERT KING and chronicling the story of LEO SCHOFIELD's battle to be released from a life sentence for the murder of his wife after evidence of his innocence and a convicted serial killer's confession of the crime surfaced. The show debuts SEPTEMBER 21st. "WRONGFUL CONVICTION" returns with a new series featuring guest hosts on SEPTEMBER 12th, and on NOVEMBER 15th, "THE WAR ON DRUGS" debuts, examining the U.S. drug policy's failings. "WRONGFUL CONVICTION WITH MAGGIE FRELENG" will be back for a second season in JANUARY in the wake of FRELING's PULITZER PRIZE for the "SUAVE" podcast.

“The work LAVA FOR GOOD has done to tell the stories of those wrongfully convicted or denied justice is so important,” said PEARSON. “We are honored and humbled to be partnering with such a talented team to bring these stories to a wider audience in hopes that as the episodes from this incredible slate of podcasts are heard, it will become that much clearer that there is still real work to be done. The LAVA FOR GOOD team is so skilled in helping its listeners see that each of us can play a role in making the change our world needs.”

"We’re thrilled to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to further our mission of creating real and lasting change through telling human stories,” said FLOM. “I am particularly excited to build on our 7-year history with the upcoming new shows in the coming months -- shows that will focus on jaw-dropping wrongful conviction cases as well as peeling back the layers of the everyday injustice that has permeated our criminal legal system for far too long. We are also excited to expand our slate with phenomenal hosts like PULITZER PRIZE winners MAGGIE FRELENG and GILBERT KING, with more announcements coming soon.”

« see more Net News