RADIO TRAINING NETWORK's Contemporary Christian HIS RADIO Network has named JOE POLEK as Middays and Market Manager. Besides hosting, POLEK will also manage the HIS RADIO operations in CHARLOTTE, COLUMBIA, and CHARLESTON.

POLEK, most recently in marketing at BOJANGLES in the CAROLINAS, previously worked in radio at THE POSITIVE RADIO NETWORK Contemporary Christian WMSJ (JOY 89.3)/PORTLAND. ME; BANGOR BAPTIST CHURCH's WHMX (SOLUTION FM)/LINCOLN, MA; and COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WMHK/COLUMBIA, SC and as Social Media Mgr./Digital Internet Editor for SINCLAIR FOX affiliate WACH-TV (FOX 57)/COLUMBIA.



"I have been waiting for this opportunity for over 7 years! Ever since the day I was laid off from WMHK in the Fall of 2014, I have wondered if I would ever be able to get back into Christian radio. I could not have been more excited about joining such an amazing team. I’m ready to get started and see what GOD has in store for us!,” said POLEK.



“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have JOE on our team, commented Station Manager/Mornings ROB DEMPSEY. “He has already made a connection with our listening family on the air. His knowledge of the communities he serves will help in sharing the hope of JESUS throughout the (11 markets in the) CAROLINAS."

