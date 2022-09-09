Takeover Begins Tuesday

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO has set a SMASHING PUMPKINS TAKEOVER promotion for next TUESDAY (9/13) through SEPTEMBER 20th. The promotion involves ticket giveways every hour for a special concert at THE METRO, which helped launch the band, on SEPTEMBER 20th, with the giveaway tickets the only way into the show. The concert, a salute to the venue's 40th anniversary, will be broadcast on Q101 and streamed live on the station's website.

In addition, Q101 will be selling commemorative t-shirts at the concert with all proceeds donated to the HIGHLAND PARK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION’s 4TH OF JULY HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING RESPONSE FUND.

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Programming, Rock, CUMULUS/CHICAGO VP/Operations, and Q101 PD TROY HANSON said, "It’s an honor to bring together three iconic CHICAGO brands to celebrate a night of ‘All Things CHICAGO’ -- the SMASHING PUMPKINS, THE METRO and Q101!"

