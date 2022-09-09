Two New Additions

The ten-station BIG RADIO station group in WISCONSIN and ILLNOIS has added MAGNUM MEDIA/FORT ATKINSON, WI reporter SEAN MALONEY to its news staff and former JANESVILLE GAZETTE sportswriter and editor JOHN BARRY to its sports staff. MALONEY came aboard in JULY and will also be part of the group's high school sports coverage, and BARRY will be starting on MONDAY (9/12).

CEO BEN THOMPSON said, “Local news, information and entertainment is what people look for from their local stations and BIG RADIO injects local news, sports, entertainment and conversation wherever we can across our ten station group. We are grateful that both SEAN and JOHN bring those values with them to help reinforce our commitment to local programming.”

