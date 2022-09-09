Guidance

LIVEONE has released Fiscal Year 2023 guidance for its audio division (SLACKER RADIO and PODCASTONE).

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN announced that the division is projected to exceed $88 million in revenue, an 18% year-over-year increase, and is predicted to achieve a 100% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to about $17 million. In addition, the company revised its overall guidance for revenue now projected to be between $126 million and $129 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $8 million and $11 million.

ELLIN said, "I am proud of my team that continues to execute on growing paid members for SLACKER while enhancing our technology offering with existing auto partners, adding ANDROID Auto partners and solidifying B2B preload partnerships with leading mobile phone manufacturers and wireless carriers. PODCAST continues to add amazing talent to its robust lineup of podcasts, which is attracting new top-tier advertisers and driving profitable revenue. I applaud our team's resiliency in these turbulent financial markets as they have shifted all their intellectual and financial capital to deliver substantial revenue, cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA in their respective subsidiaries."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY added, "The podcasting industry is growing exponentially and my team at PODCASTONE continues to impress on a daily basis by signing top talent and welcoming high-quality advertisers to the platform."

