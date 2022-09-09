Packers Talk

Unofficial GREEN BAY PACKERS pregame and postgame shows will air across WISCONSIN on GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN) and News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE and Sports WTLX (100.5 ESPN)/MADISON, which are creating a PACKERS talk network under the "TUNDRA TRIO RADIO NETWORK" brand, named after the stations' houses and tailgate location adjacent to LAMBEAU FIELD. WTMJ lost the game broadcast rights to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME) starting this season, but is adding PACKERS content with former PACKER GARY ELLERSON and GREG MATZEK hosting the pregame show and GABE NEITZEL, STEVE "THE HOMER" TRUE, and former PACKER MARK TAUSCHER hosting the three-hour "PACK ATTACK POSTGAME" show.

VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “We are excited to launch our new TUNDRA TRIO NETWORK, including new and expanded coverage on air and online, as well as hospitality and live broadcasts from our LAMBEAU FIELD tailgate homes.”

GKB MILWAUKEE Dir./Content RYAN MAGUIRE said, “We’re thrilled to bring GARY’s unique brand of humor and insight to the TUNDRA TRIO RADIO NETWORK. Longtime fans of his now have a place to listen to him throughout football season, along with BRETT FAVRE, MARK TAUSCHER, MARK CHMURA, JASON WILDE and more!”

FAVRE will be appearing on 94.5 ESPN on MONDAY mornings throughout the season, while TAUSCHER will make weekday appearances on WTMJ's "WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS" and TAUSCHER, CHMURA, ELLERSON, and WILDE will all appear on a "4TH & 16" segment on WTMJ's "WISCONSIN'S AFTERNOON NEWS."

