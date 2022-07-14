Younger & More Diverse

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. gave his annual address to members TODAY (9/9), highlighting key initiatives and milestones for the ACADEMY, and welcomed the organization's 2022 new member class. He noted that membership is getting "younger, more diverse and international" each year.

According to MASON, of the nearly 2,000 diverse music creators and professional members are comprised of, the Academy's 2022 new member class signals the organization's continued progress toward cultivating a community that embodies the ethnicities, genres and crafts that power the music industry. Of the invitees that accepted their membership invite, 44 percent are from traditionally underrepresented communities, 47 percent are under the age of 40, 32 percent are women, and 52 percent are male (the remaining 16 percent are comprised of individuals who identify as non-binary and those who opted not to disclose).

MASON said, "After years of listening, learning and putting in the work, we're beginning to see results of our efforts to diversify the ACADEMY's membership come to life. Our members are the lifeblood of this organization, powering everything we do from the inside out. When we have diverse people representing all corners of the industry contributing unique perspectives, progress is achieved at a rapid pace. The journey is just beginning, and I can't wait to work alongside our new and existing members to build on the ACADEMY's commitment to effecting real, meaningful change."

Full statistics surrounding the demographics of the new class can be found here.

