Global icon DOLLY PARTON and singer/talk show host KELLY CLARKSON have released a reimagined version of PARTON's hit “9 To 5” as a duet. It is being released via SMACKSONGS/ATLANTIC RECORDS ahead of the STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 documentary, which premieres SEPTEMBER 16th (NET NEWS 9/7). The GRAMMY AWARD-winning artists teamed up with the film’s executive producer, SHANE McANALLY, along with SASHA SLOAN and KING HENRY to reimagine the classic song into an inspirational anthem more than 40 years after the original’s release.

Written and recorded by PARTON, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring PARTON, JANE FONDA and LILY TOMLIN. The song went on to receive an ACADEMY AWARD nomination for Original Song, and four GRAMMY AWARD nominations – winning two of the latter for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

PARTON said, "Nobody sings like KELLY CLARKSON. She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on '9 to 5' and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I'm equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by SHANE McANALLY.”

CLARKSON added, “I am so honored that DOLLY asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her. She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet! I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical DOLLY PARTON and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

McANALLY also added, "It is a wildest dream scenario to work with two of the world’s greatest singers on one of the all-time greatest songs. Co-produced and rearranged with my friends SASHA SLOAN and KING HENRY, this classic has taken on a brand new life 40 years after it’s original chart run, and I am so grateful to be a part of the first time DOLLY and KELLY have recorded together. I have a feeling it won’t be the last.”

Click here to hear the duet.

